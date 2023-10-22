FTI Consulting’s (FCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.64. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,745,543.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.