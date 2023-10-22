Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.14. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 115,580 shares changing hands.

Galantas Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.