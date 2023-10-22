Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.14. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 115,580 shares changing hands.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.
