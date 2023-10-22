GateToken Market Cap Tops $351.60 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $351.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00012368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,952.93 or 1.00003377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015190 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,910,222 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,910,222.4548456 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.71609356 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $669,402.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

