General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. 7,753,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,181. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.