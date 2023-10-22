Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $42.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

