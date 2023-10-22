Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.