Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRC. TheStreet upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GRC stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $808.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.02 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

