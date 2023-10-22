Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $96.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

