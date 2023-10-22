Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

