Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

