Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

