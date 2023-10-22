Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 315,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.