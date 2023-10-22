Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 9,828 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.35% of Precision Drilling worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 111,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $819.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $316.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

