Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,975,901. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.