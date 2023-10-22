Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.27 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. 7,756,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

