Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

