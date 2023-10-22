Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.59. 1,539,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

