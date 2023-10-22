Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,972,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,868,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 222,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.41. 2,344,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

