Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 20,375 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,044,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,349,000 after buying an additional 84,528 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,934.4% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 203,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 193,242 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,978,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 62,058,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,816,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

