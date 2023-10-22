Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 24,200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,452. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

