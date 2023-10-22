Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,529 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 2,420,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

