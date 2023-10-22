Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.96. 5,022,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

