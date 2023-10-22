Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,303,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,476. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.