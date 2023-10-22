Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 127.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

