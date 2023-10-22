Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,779. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

