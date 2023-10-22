Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 490 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $691.49. 224,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $703.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.21 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

