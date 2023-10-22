Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 495 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. 5,289,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.