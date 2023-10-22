Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

