Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte comprises approximately 7.6% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. INCA Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 197,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $2.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

