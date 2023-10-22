Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

