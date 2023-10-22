Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.62 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $518.57 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $750.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

