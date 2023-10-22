Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

