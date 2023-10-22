Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.66 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

