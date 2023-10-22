Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $13,436,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AJG opened at $227.57 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.