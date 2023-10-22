Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,906,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $227.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $237.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

