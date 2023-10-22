Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.99 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

