Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.2 %

AZO stock opened at $2,488.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,250.33 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,533.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,531.58.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

