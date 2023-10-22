Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.31 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 102.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 118,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 470,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,795,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

IQVIA Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

