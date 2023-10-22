Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.70 and a 200-day moving average of $487.66.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

