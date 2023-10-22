Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $498.19 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $389.48 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.81.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

