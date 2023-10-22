Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,434 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

