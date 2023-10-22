Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,434 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

