Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,292.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,260.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $792.46 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

