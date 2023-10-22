Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.11. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

