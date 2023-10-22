Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.97 and a 200 day moving average of $285.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

