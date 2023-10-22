Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.4 %

FTNT stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

