Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

MCK stock opened at $452.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.51. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

