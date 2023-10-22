Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,160.41.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,877.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,953.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

