Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

