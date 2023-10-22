Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.70 and a 200-day moving average of $487.66. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

